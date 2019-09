Letterkenny’s Mark English has been selected for the World Athletic Championships in Doha.

Mark had just fallen short of the 1:45.80 800m qualifying standard in the past few months but now received an invite to join Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid’s Irish Athletics team.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonigle joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to discuss Mark’s inclusion in the team and to express his concern about having the Championships in Doha…