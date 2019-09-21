Judge described it as worst case of dangerous driving

A man has been jailed for 10 months at Sligo District Court, for what the judge has described as the “worst case of dangerous driving he had ever come across”.

18-year-old Bartosz Koperski appeared in custody on a total of 23 charges arising out of leading gardai on a 15 minute high speed chase in a stolen car that was described by a pursuing garda as “off the scale”

in terms of dangerous driving.

Koperski, with an address at Orandale, Strabane, was charged with a number of counts of dangerous driving, using a vehicle without the consent of the owner and driving with no insurance or licence on September 17th at a number of locations in south Donegal.

Michaela Clarke has more: