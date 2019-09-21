Donegal Championship results

Saturday 21st Sept
Donegal Senior Football Championship GP B
Killybegs 0-16 V 0-9 Dungloe
Naomh Conail 0-12 V 0-9 MacCumhaills
Noamg Conaill and Killybegs make Quarter Finals and Dungloe are in the Relegation Play Offs.
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Group A
Naomh Brid 0-14 V 1-7 Red Hughs
Cloughaneely 1-14 V 1-2 Naomh Ultan
Cloughaneely, N Brid and Red Hughs make the Quarter Finals. N Ultan go to the Relegation Play Offs.
Group C
Naomh Columba 1-12 V 0-8 Naomh Colmcille
Burt 1-8 V 2-11 Fanad Gaels
N Columba, N Colmcille into Quarter Finals while Fanad must wait and Burt go to the Relegation Play Offs.
Donegal Senior Reserve Championship
Killybegs 0-7 V 1-12 Dungloe
Naomh Conaill 2-8 V 1-10 MacCumhaills
Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship
Burt V Fanad Gaels
Noamh Brid V Red Hughs
Donegal Junior Championship Gp B
Urris 3-21 v 1-6 Robert Emmets
Donegal Junior Championship Gp C
Moville 2-11 V 2-11 Letterkenny Gaels