Donegal Championship results

Saturday 21st Sept

Donegal Senior Football Championship GP B

Killybegs 0-16 V 0-9 Dungloe

Naomh Conail 0-12 V 0-9 MacCumhaills

Noamg Conaill and Killybegs make Quarter Finals and Dungloe are in the Relegation Play Offs.

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Group A

Naomh Brid 0-14 V 1-7 Red Hughs

Cloughaneely 1-14 V 1-2 Naomh Ultan

Cloughaneely, N Brid and Red Hughs make the Quarter Finals. N Ultan go to the Relegation Play Offs.



Group C

Naomh Columba 1-12 V 0-8 Naomh Colmcille

Burt 1-8 V 2-11 Fanad Gaels

N Columba, N Colmcille into Quarter Finals while Fanad must wait and Burt go to the Relegation Play Offs.

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship

Killybegs 0-7 V 1-12 Dungloe

Naomh Conaill 2-8 V 1-10 MacCumhaills

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship

Burt V Fanad Gaels

Noamh Brid V Red Hughs

Donegal Junior Championship Gp B

Urris 3-21 v 1-6 Robert Emmets

Donegal Junior Championship Gp C

Moville 2-11 V 2-11 Letterkenny Gaels