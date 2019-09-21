Donegal Championship results

By
News Highland
-

Saturday 21st  Sept

Donegal Senior Football Championship GP B

Killybegs                  0-16   V       0-9      Dungloe

Naomh Conail         0-12    V       0-9      MacCumhaills

Noamg Conaill and Killybegs make Quarter Finals and Dungloe are in the Relegation Play Offs.

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Group A
Naomh Brid            0-14       V       1-7          Red Hughs
Cloughaneely          1-14       V       1-2         Naomh Ultan
Cloughaneely, N Brid and Red Hughs make the Quarter Finals. N Ultan go to the Relegation Play Offs.


Group C
Naomh Columba     1-12      V        0-8        Naomh Colmcille
Burt                       1-8        V     2-11     Fanad Gaels
N Columba, N Colmcille into Quarter Finals while Fanad must wait and Burt go to the Relegation Play Offs.

 

Donegal Senior Reserve Championship  

Killybegs          0-7      V       1-12      Dungloe

Naomh Conaill     2-8      V     1-10        MacCumhaills

 

Donegal Intermediate Reserve Championship

Burt                                  V               Fanad Gaels

Noamh Brid                      V               Red Hughs

Donegal Junior Championship Gp B

Urris                   3-21              v        1-6        Robert Emmets

 

Donegal Junior Championship Gp C

Moville                2-11             V       2-11        Letterkenny Gaels

 

 

 

