Small businesses can transform Donegal economy with right support

Small businesses could be the biggest drivers of jobs and economic growth in Donegal, if they had the right support.

That’s according to the Head of Enterprise with Donegal Local Enterprise Office, Michael Tunney who was speaking ahead of a special Donegal Connect conference next month.

Latest figures show that over 92% of businesses in Donegal have 10 or less employees and account for the employment of over 44,000 people in the county.

Mr Tunney believes support from public sector agencies could boost employment in the private sector: