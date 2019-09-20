Save Ballyness Bay campaign receives backing of Glenties Cllrs

The Save Ballyness Bay campaign has received the backing of councillors in the Glenties Municipal District after making a comprehensive presentation at this week’s meeting in Dungloe.

Representatives of the campaign argued that the Department of Agriculture and the Marine has not followed its own guidelines in seeking environmental assessments of plans to develop Oyster farming in the bay.

They have also questioned whether adequate notice was given to the community, as well as pointing out that the documentation people were entitled to view was on display in Falcarragh Garda Station, which is closed for much of the time.

Spokesperson John Conaghan says there are also question marks over the claimed economic benefits, particularly when stacked up against the possible impact on tourism: