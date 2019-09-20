‘Our voices not being heard over speed reduction calls’ – Cathaoirleach

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District is welcoming confirmation that a special workshop is taking place between Council Officials and local representatives on speed reduction measures.

It follows major concern raised by Councillors in the Letterkenny and Milford areas that while they bring numerous motions forward asking for ramps to be installed in different areas, they are refused on various grounds.

The workshop is getting underway next Wednesday at the Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

Cllr John O’Donnell says the workshop is long overdue, and it’s felt among Cllrs that their voices are not being heard: