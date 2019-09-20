Neale Fenn expecting tough Harps tie

Ahead of tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division ties Finn Harps have a five point advantage over basement side UCD in the fight for the relegation play off.

Harps have made the long trip to Turner Cross to play Cork City while the Ballybofey boys will be hoping Sligo Rovers can do them a favour against the students.

Harps will be minus the suspended duo of central defender Keith Cowan and midfielder Mark Coyle while Ruairi Harkin and Mark Timln are both doubtful for the game.

Cork who sit seven points above Harps in the standings haven’t won a home game since the start of May.

Manager Neal Fenn is expecting a tough game tonight against Ollie Horgan’s men…

Trevor Welch will have LIVE updates on Highland this evening as from the 7.45pm kick off.