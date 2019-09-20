National Football Exhibition opens in Letterkenny

Fr Michael Sweeney was awarded the FAI’s Grassroots Hero award last night, in a special ceremony during the opening of the FAI National Football Exhibition roadshow in Letterkenny.

Former Republic of Ireland and Liverpool player Ray Houghton launched the exhibition, which will be in the Regional Cultural Centre from today until Sunday September 29th.

Houghton was there to award former Fanad United manager “Fr Mick” with the Grassroots Hero award on behalf of the FAI.

Fr Mick guided several teams to national success, including Fanad United’s Intermediate Cup win in 1988.

Letterkenny marks the fifth stop on the road and follows on from successful stints in Sligo, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

Ray Houghton has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore what the exhibition is all about: