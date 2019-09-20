Mark English confirms World Championship entry

Mark English has been selected for the World Athletic Championships in Doha.

The Letterkenny man had fallen shy of the 1:45.80 800m qualifying standard in recent months but has now received an IAAF invite through the quota system.

Mark had criticised the dropback method earlier this week after athletes who had run slower times had gain entries through federation invites.

Despite not being on the provisional list Mark was included on Friday.

Mark who has medalled at two European Championships had a season best of 1:45.94 in which he won the Diamond League event in Birmingham.

The World Championships start next Friday 27th September.