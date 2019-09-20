Man in court over violent assault on young girl in Letterkenny

A man has appeared in court charged in relation to an assault of a teenage girl in Letterkenny almost two years ago.

Shanan Reid McDaid was hospitalised after she was attacked by a stranger while waiting to get a taxi home after a night out at the Market Square in October 2017.

The then 18-year-old was left with severe facial injuries from being repeatedly punched.

The case was before Letterkenny court this morning.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is to surrender his passport and has to sign on at Letterkenny Garda station twice a week.

A book of evidence is to be heard on November 4th