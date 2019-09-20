Former Bishop of Raphoe and Derry Seamus Hegarty dies

The former Bishop of Raphoe and Derry, Seamus Hegarty has died.

Born in Kilcar, Co Donegal, Bishop Hegarty retired as Bishop of Derry after 7 years in 2011, due to ill health, having previously served as Bishop of Raphoe.

The Diocese of Derry announced his death this evening following an illness in Letterkenny University Hospital.

He was ordained to the priesthood by Archbishop McQuaid in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth in 1966.

After a short period as curate in Stranorlar he was then made Bishop of Raphoe in 1982, being ordained by Cardinal Ó Fiaich in March 1982 in Letterkenny Cathedral.

In 1994, Bishop Hegarty was appointed Bishop of Derry to succeed Bishop Edward Daly before retiring in 2011.