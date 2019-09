Donegal County Council is being urged to see what more can be done to tackle climate change at a local level.

The call comes as thousands of school children across the country will walk out of class today in a protest over the issue.

Inishowen Cllr Jack Murray says there are various measures which can be implemented by the local authority which would reduce their carbon footprint dramatically going forward.

He says tackling climate change should be more than just carbon taxes: