Council urged to develop properly thought out Disability Strategy

Donegal County Council is being urged to develop a properly thought out Disability Strategy as a matter of urgency.

The issue was raised at the Glenties Municipal District this week by Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher, who told members that there is no joined up thinking on the issue in Donegal.

She said there is a lot being done, but in the absence of a Disability Officer, there isn’t a focus on ensuring the the needs of disabled people being to the forefront in discussions on planning and other issues.

Cllr Gallagher says a clear policy is needed: