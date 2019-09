Both Gardai and Police are said to be growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Dublin couple after their car was found abandoned in Co. Tyrone.

Ben and Carol Devine have been missing since September 18th, however their dark Mazda saloon car was discovered on the Caledon Road area of Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone yesterday.

Police in Tyrone are urging anyone who may have seen a male and a female walking in the area today to contact them on 101.