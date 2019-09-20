Big Beach Clean 2019 kicking off this weekend in Donegal

The Clean Coasts’ annual Big Beach Clean event is happening in Donegal and across Ireland this weekend.

As part of the event, volunteers will be carrying out marine litter surveys to both quantify the amount of litter left on Irish beaches, and identify the different types of litter.

This will help to determine the environmental damage being done, and raise awareness about the scale of the problem.

16 Donegal beaches will be surveyed and cleaned as a part of the event.

Clean Coasts spokesperson Sinead McCoy is praising Donegal people for their commitment to beaches, but says everyone still needs to do their part…

