“We’re capable of giving Cork a real test” Horgan

Manager Ollie Horgan says his Finn Harps side is capable of giving Cork City a real test tomorrow night at Turners Cross (kick-off 7.45). But to do that the Harps boss says there will need to be a massive improvement defensively for a start if the visitors are to get anything out of the Leeside trip. Harps conceded three goals in a nine-minute first-half spell against Sligo Rovers last Friday night at the Showgrounds. It cost the visitors very dearly after a bright start to the game.

“We’ll be turned over by Cork if the same mistakes are repeated as happened in the Sligo game last Friday. Neale Fenn still has the nucleus of the successful side that was there a couple of years ago and will have his players really up for us. They need a result just like us. So if we’re not up for it, then Cork will win. We’re in danger of UCD closing the gap more if we don’t get our act together quickly. There is only five points between us now and we have to play UCD in Ballybofey on the 4th of October. We lost to Cork in that 4-3 game in Ballybofey and have drawn against them in the last two matches at Turners Cross and Finn Park. We’re going to Cork looking to get a result. ” Horgan said.

The Harps boss will be minus the suspended duo of central defender Keith Cowan and midfielder Mark Coyle. Ruairi Harkin and Mark Timln are both doubtful for tomorrow night’s game. Michael Gallagher and Ciaran Gallagher remain on the injured list.