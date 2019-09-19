Submissions invited for Buncrana Garda District Policing Plan

Superintendent Eugene McGovern is in the process of developing the Buncrana Garda District Policing Plan for 2020.

This Plan needs to focus An Garda Síochána’s attention having regards to the most important local policing issues.

Superintendent McGovern is asking for the views of local people, groups, associations etc. on what local policing issues, they believe Gardai in the Buncrana District should address next year.

He spoke on todays Nine Till Noon Show:

If you wish to make a submission, please do so by email to buncrana_ds@garda.ie Closing date for submissions is the 30th of September 2019.