School secretaries set to strike tomorrow

School secretaries are set to strike tomorrow morning for one hour, before commencing a work-to-rule action indefinitely after talks over pay and conditions collapsed yesterday.

The majority of secretaries are not recognised by the Department of Education as employees, meaning some are only earning €12,500 a year, with no holiday pay, sick leave or pension entitlements.

The planned action follows a well attended protest outside the Education Ministers office in Letterkenny earlier this month.

Local Forsa Spokesperson Kathleen O’Doherty what they’re asking for is a drop in the ocean to what the education budget is: