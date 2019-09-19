Oisin Gallen set for AFL trails

Donegal’s Oisin Gallen will head for Australia to take park in AFL trails next week.

The young MacCumhaills man will travel with Meath’s Ciaran McBride to a combine event where AFL club’s will run their eye over potential future stars.

At a similar event in April, Wexford’s Barry O’Connor signed a contract with the Sydney Swans.

The 19 year old who made a huge impact for Donegal in his senior debut year will be down under for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Armagh’s Ross McQuillan has signed for Essendon as an international rookie.

He’ll join Tyrone’s Conor McKenna at the Bombers and is set to move to Australia next month.

McQuillan, who has played basketball for Northern Ireland, has agreed a contact until the end of the 2021 season.