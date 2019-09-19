LYIT Donegal Announce new singings ahead of season opener this Saturday

LYIT Donegal have announced a host of exciting new singings ahead of their season opener vs UU Elks this Saturday in An Danlann, LYIT. Doors open at 3.30pm and the game will tip at 4pm with all u16s and LYIT Students gaining free admission. It will be the fourth season for LYIT Donegal in the Irish National League and some new and some more familiar faces will freshen up the roster for the upcoming season.

Dominique Uhl will add some much-needed size as the 6’9” German joins from Team Ehingen in the German Pro A division after completing four years at the University of Iowa in the American colleges system. ‘Dom’ is an exciting player who has the ability to play all five positions and look out for some high flying dunks this season! Emmanuel Payton joins from Framingham State University and is a dynamic and athletic guard who will play with pace and toughness. A two-way player, ‘Manny’ brings intensity to the LYIT squad on both the defensive and offensive ends of the game and will partner up in the back court with Spanish guard Mario Garcia. Mario is from Malaga and will be one of the quickest players in the league. He combines speed with great vision and the ability to throw spectacular passes.

A more familiar face is the return of Andrew McGeever and a 4 year stint playing with Killester in the Irish superleague. McGeever returns to his hometown club and brings with him a deadly three point shot and a wealth of basketball experience. It will be a tough opening game for LYIT vs the UU Elks who themselves have new faces in the roster and an exciting, high scoring game is expected.