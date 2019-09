Gardai in Letterkenny are warning people to be aware of the risk of bogus callers, after a number of incidents in recent days.

Gardai say there have been reports in the wider Letterkenny area of people seeking access to houses while purporting to employees of various companies or public services.

Gardai say anyone with a genuine reason to call will have proper ID, and if anyone has any concerns about people calling to their homes, they should refuse them entry and contact gardai immediately.