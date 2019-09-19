GAA Programme – Donegal Masters chase All Ireland

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm

On this week’s programme, the focus is on the Donegal Masters football team and their bid for All-Ireland glory this weekend in the All Ireland final.

Donegal play Dublin in the final at Ballyleague in Roscommon on Saturday afternoon(Throw-in 3.30 pm).

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the final with joint captains Packie McGrath and Charlie Doherty, goalkeeper Gerard McGill and Masters All-Star defender Sean McDaid, along with veterans of the team Kerry Ryan and Charlie Bonner.

Tom also speaks to Donegal Masters chairman and dashing wing forward Paul Gallagher.

