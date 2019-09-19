Finn Harps launch Patrons project due to financial woes

Finn Harps have launched a new fundraising project, called Patrons of Finn Harps, following unexpected financial difficulties after having only played two home games in the last nine weeks.

The minimum donation to become a backer is €100, and the club says that these funds will be used to help the team’s push to stay in the League of Ireland Premier Division following a tough return to the top flight this season.

Finn Harps currently lie second from bottom in the League of Ireland Premier Division, 5 points ahead of UCD in the race to secure a relegation play-off spot.

They say that any donations will be acknowledged on their social media accounts, on their website and in match programmes for the remainder of this season.

 

