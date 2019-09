Donegal will have four home and three away Division One games in next year’s National Football League.

In the proposed list, Declan Bonner’s side will host Dublin and Tyrone in Ballybofey, Monaghan at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny and Kerry in Ballyshannon.

The three away games will be trips to Galway, Meath and Mayo.

The fixtures will be confirmed in the coming weeks by Croke Park.