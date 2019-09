Discussions are taking place on the publication of a draft management programme for Errigal Mountain following the completion of the Ascent project.

The project, which began in 2012, saw Donegal County Council and a number of European partners study upland conservation, and come up with strategies to protect their integrity while exploring their potential.

Rosita Mahoney was one of the key Donegal officials on the project. She says it’s been a major success: