Concern has been raised over speeding issues on Lisnennan Road in Letterkenny.

A section of the route is home to a play park with calls for speed reduction measures to be implemented there as a matter of urgency.

Donegal County Council says that the Area Engineer will review and liaise with Gardai in relation to what measures if any are appropriate but ruled out installing ramps on the road.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it is a serious situation and the Council must to do something: