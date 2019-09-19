Cautious welcome works progress at Moville Community College

A cautious welcome has been given to the progress of works at Moville Community College.

The Education Minister has confirmed that planning permission for the project is expected to be lodge this September or October.

A new architect appointed earlier this year, is currently working with the existing design team to finalise the Stage 2A process prior to planning permission being lodged.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says it is vital the pressure remains on to ensure the project is finally delivered: