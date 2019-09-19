30 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There’s been a slight fall in the number of people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

INMO figures show 30 patients awaiting beds in Letterkenny, down seven on yesterday’s figure. That was still the fifth highest figure in the state.

Of those waiting today, seven were on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, the INMO say there were 511 admitted patients waiting for beds across the country this morning, the highest number, 61, at Cork University Hospital.