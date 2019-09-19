Over 20 elderly people wait a day for admission to LUH

Over 20 elderly people in Donegal waited over a full day before being admitted or discharged from Letterkenny University Hospital so far this year.

Figures released from the HSE show that nationally, over 10,000 people over the age of 75 waited longer than 24 hours in an Emergency Department between January and August of 2019.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is warning that as winter approaches, these figures will only increase.

He says staff are doing the utmost for patients, but the Government need to come up with the funding to alleviate the issues: