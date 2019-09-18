Test restored to GPs would relieve pressures at LUH – McDaid

A Donegal GP and former Junior Government Ministers says if certain tests were conducted by GPs it may relieve the pressures faced by Letterkenny University Hospital.

Doctor Jimmy McDaid was reacting to the latest trolley watch report which shows that almost 40 people were awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny hospital this morning.

Previously, GPs had responsibility to carry out a range of tests within their own practice however in recent years they were redirected to local hospitals.

Doctor McDaid believes this is one measure that would alleviate the bed crisis at hospital: