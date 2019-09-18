Soldier F Bloody Sunday case adjourned

The first court hearing has taken place for a former British paratrooper accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday.

“Soldier F” also faced five attempted murder charges over shootings during a civil rights demonstration in Derry in 1972.

His representatives confirmed he will be challenging the attempt to send him to Crown Court trial.

He’s due at another hearing in December.

Following today’s adjournment, in a statement, Ciaran Shiels of Madden & Finucane Solicitors says they intend to write to the Public Prosecution Service to ask it to robustly challenge Soldier F’s anonymity.

The solicitors represent the family of William McKinney who was murdered on Bloody Sunday and also the family of the late Patrick O’Donnell and Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Joe Friel who were wounded.

They added that Soldier F should be prosecuted in a manner consistent with the prosecution of the vast majority of the limited number of soldiers who were prosecuted in the past for murder and attempted murder, without the benefit of anonymity.