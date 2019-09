Industrial action by school secretaries is set to go ahead on Friday in a row with the Department of Education over pay.

A meeting between the Forsa union and department officials ended this morning without agreement.

Forsa says most secretaries earn just 12,500 euro a year and have to sign on during school holidays.

Secretaries at 1000 schools will stop work for an hour at the start of the school day, protests will also take place at around 250 schools.