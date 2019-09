The Government is being urged to do more to protect and develop offshore Islands in Donegal and elsewhere.

There’s further concern that islands have suffered decades of population decline due to underinvestment and a lack of services.

A motion calling for an action plan for islands was debated in the Dail last night.

It was brought forward by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who says that for too long, successive governments have effectively abandoned the islands, and that needs to change: