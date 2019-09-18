FF move private members motion on agriculture

Fianna Fáil have brought forward a private members motion in the Dáil today to highlight what the party says is the downward spiral in beef prices which has resulted in farmer protests, factories closing, and workers being laid off.

While welcoming the deal struck over the weekend, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it is now important that space is given to farm organisations to advocate all aspects of the deal to their members and that Meat Industry Ireland and the Minister for Agriculture ensure that all agreed actions are implemented promptly.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson, speaking in the Dail a short time ago, told Minister Michael Creed that it’s about time farmers received fair treatment: