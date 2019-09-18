Donegal youth councillors support HPV vaccination programme

The Donegal Youth Council is urging young people to get the HPV vaccine.

For the first time, the vaccine is being offered to both girls and boys entering their first year of secondary school.

They are urging young people to “get the facts” and be wary about where they receive their information about vaccines online.

The potentially life-saving vaccine helps to prevent several cervical and other types of cancer, and is approved by many organisations worldwide like the World Health Organisation.

According to the HSE high uptake of the vaccine could save over 100 lives every year.

A sub-group of youth councillors met with the HSE’s Area Medical Officer to ask questions and make sure they were as informed as possible before the start of their new campaign, which will take place across their own social media pages.