A Donegal County Councillor is calling on the local authority to end the process of buying houses on the private market, and instead concentrate on building homes.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig was speaking at this week’s meeting of the Glenties Municipal District, at which members were told that 10 properties had been bought in recent months, with 23 acquisitions in progress.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says the council shouldn’t be dependent on the private sector: