Sinn Féin’s vice-president says her party ‘stands ready and waiting’ to work with the DUP to restore the Stormont Assembly.

There has been no devolved government in the North since power-sharing collapsed in January 2017.

During the summer, talks were under way between Sinn Féin and the DUP to try to get it back up and running.

Sinn Féin’s leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, says her party remains committed to restoring power-sharing: