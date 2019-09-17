Irish Water urged to end supply disruptions in Ballindrait

A Donegal County Councillor is calling on Irish Water to once and for all, solve the ongoing disruption to the water supply in the Ballindrait area.

People in the area have been experiencing issues with the water supply for the past number of years and in the last week alone there have been 5 bursts on the mains line.

Councillor Gary Doherty has written to the utility in what he has described as an absolute state of exasperation.

He says residents in Ballindrait and the wider area can no longer endure supply disruptions on this scale: