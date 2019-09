An investigation is continuing into the theft of a caravan that occurred Sunday September 6th at 6am at Ballyness, Falcarragh.

The caravan was parked at the side of a house that was under renovation.

It has been established that the caravan was towed away by a Blue Passat the same morning and crossed the border via Clady after 7am.

Garda Grainne Doherty is urging anyone, particularly those with dash cam footage to contact Gardai: