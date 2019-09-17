Derry hosting major suicide conference

The 30th World Congress of the International Association for Suicide Prevention has opened today in Derry, and runs until the weekend.

The conference, under the title “Breaking Down Walls & Building Bridges” brings academics, practitioners and others together to discuss the latest thinking in suicide prevention, and how it can be implemented in a way that helps those at risk.

Dr Rory O’Connor is the Vice President of the association, and is a native of Derry.

He says this is the biggest conference the city has ever hosted, and the event has the potential to make a very real difference across the whole region…………