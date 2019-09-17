Community Garda Slot praised for aiding burglary investigation

The Community Garda Slot on the Nine til Noon Show has been praised for assisting Gardaí with a recent burglary.

Following an appeal made on the Community Garda Slot on the Nine til Noon Show, Gardaí have been able to make progress on a charity shop theft in Ballybofey last month.

11 dresses were stolen from the charity shop on August 9th, and following an appeal made on the Community Garda Slot, and a listener passed information on to Gardaí.

Gardaí said that this information aided in one arrest, with another arrest expected soon.