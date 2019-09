Gardaí are seeking information in relation to a burglary in Letterkenny.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening last between 8.30pm and 9pm at Glendale Manor in Letterkenny.

Entry was gained to the apartment through a side door that was forced open and a small sum of cash was stolen from the property.

Garda Grainne Doherty says any suspicious behaviour witnessed in the area in and around that time should be reported to Gardai: