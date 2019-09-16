Two Tier Championship to be proposed at Special Congress

The GAA have outlined the two-tier Championship proposal they will put to a Special Congress next month.

Provincial championships will continue in their current form, but the number of All Ireland qualifier rounds will be cut from four to two.

The qualifiers are open to all Division One and Two teams from the Allianz Football League, and any Division Three or Four sides that make a provincial final.

A straight knockout tier two championship will be held for all Division Three and Four sides that don’t reach provincial finals

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Special Congress on October 19th

Meanwhile, the GAA say Super-8 games could be played away from Croke Park next summer.

The use of H-Q for the All Ireland quarter finals has drawn widespread criticism and disappointing gate receipts.

But the GAA say a motion will be put to Congress in February to allow the CCCC fix games away from Croke Park if appropriate.