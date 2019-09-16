Two angling initiatives in Donegal granted funding

Two angling initiatives in Donegal have been granted funding through Inland Fisheries Ireland’s Sponsorship Programme for 2019.

€30,000 is being made available to 87 projects and initiatives across the country.

Defence Forces Sea Angling Club for the All Army Sea Angling Competition which takes place in Rathmullan and the Irish Federation of Sea Angling Youth Initiative Da which took place in Killybegs are two of the initiatives and projects across the country allocated funding under the programme.

Angling clubs and federations applied to the programme, which is a funding mechanism of the National Strategy for Angling Development, for support in hosting angling competitions, conservation events and novice coaching programmes.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries says the grants help those who are partaking in angling for the first time and to support angling communities in promoting the angling product.