Stephen Rochford committed to Donegal ending Galway speculation

Stephen Rochford has rubbished reports linking him to the vacant Galway managers position.

The Mayo native was seen as a candidate to replace Kevin Walsh and that was intensified over the weekend with reports in the west.

Rochford joined Declan Bonner’s Donegal backroom team for this year and has committed to the county for another season.

While speaking on the “AIB GAA Podcast” about the contenders to challenge Dublin’s All Ireland crown, he confirmed he is staying with Donegal.

When asked by Oisin Langan, “Are you staying with Donegal?”, he replied “I certainly am”

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner said on Highland Sunday Sport, Pauric Joyce is the front-runner for the Galway position…