There are renewed calls for a review of speed limits in Muff after another collision last week.

Cllr Terry Crossan says there transition from 100 kilometres an hour, to 60 and then to 50 on the Quigley’s Point side of Muff is very short, and that is a cause for concern.

There have already been meetings involving councillors, local people, and gardai, and Cllr Crossan says it’s now time for action: