Nine til Noon Show Monday Matters – Online Bullying

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donal discussed the issues on cyber bullying and online safety with a number of experts, and heard from a mother who spearheaded the campaign for legislation following the tragic death of her daughter.

The contributors to the programme are

Dr. James O’Higgins-Norman – UNESCO Chair on Tackling Bullying in Schools and Cyberspace, Director of the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre and Associate Professor in Sociology, DCU.

Sinead Smyth Member of the Parents Association in a Donegal Secondary School.

Jackie Fox Mother of Nicole Fox who died by suicide due to online bullying. She has spearheaded the campaign for “Co Co’s Law”.

Bairdre Cahill – Parents’ Hub, Donegal.

Dominic McGlinchey – Youth worker with Donegal Youth Service in studio