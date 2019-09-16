Night time road closures to be implemented in Letterkenny

Night time road closures are to be implemented at the Hospital Roundabout in Letterkenny for the next three consecutive nights.

Commencing tonight, the Hospital Roundabout will close from 7pm to 7am to facilitate the installation of a new sewer and associate walks.

Donegal County Council is advising that the junction closure will effectively close the De Valera Road approaching the Town Centre, Kilmacrennan Road approaching from the Mountain Top, High Road approaching from the Town Centre direction and the Circular Road approaching from Glencar.

Diversions will be in place from the De Valera Road travelling towards the Mountain Top via Ramelton Road onto Ballyraine and Business Park Road while traffic approaching De Valera Road going towards Glencar will be diverted via N56 onto Windyhall Road.

Meanwhile traffic from the High Road to Glencar will be redirected through Newline Road.

Traffic from the Kilmacrennan Road approaching from Mountain Top will be diverted via the Business Park Road and diversions for traffic from the Circular Road will be in place through Glencar Road, New Line Road or Windyhall Road.