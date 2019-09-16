Man with Letterkenny address arrested as part of crime gang investigation

A man arrested as part of a multi agency operation targeting a South East Asian crime gang operating in the North has been refused bail at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

29 year old Chuyne Lee whose address was given on court papers as Letterkenny, County Donegal was arrested in a Chinese restaurant, Foyle Street, Derry.

A UK Immigration official told the court that as part of a pre-planned operation the restaurant in Derry was searched and Lee was found working in the kitchen.

Lee was unable to supply officers with documents and the official said he was classed as ‘undocumented’.

The court heard that Lee had entered the Republic on a one month visa in January this year.

He had subsequently been living in Letterkenny and working in Derry.

The officer opposed bail on the grounds that there was a flight risk and also that if released he will work to support himself.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin asked how long the case would take to prepare and was told about three weeks.

He was told that CCTV was still to be examined and was expected to be done this week.

The official also said that during the course of the operation 8 premises had been searched.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Lee was in the country illegally and had overstayed his welcome in the Republic and that the flight risk was too great.

Lee was refused bail and remanded in custody until October 10th.