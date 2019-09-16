Irish Water completes essential upgrades to water treatment plants in Donegal

Irish Water has completed assessments, upgrades and standardised disinfection systems in water treatment plants across Donegal, as part of its National Disinfection Programme.

This work has resulted in improvements to 15 plants in Donegal, ensuring these plants continue to comply with the required drinking water regulations.

As part of the project, operational upgrades have been completed in water treatment plants, public water supplies and pumping stations at sites including Arranmore Island, Buncrana , Bundoran, Carndonagh, Carrigart-Downings, Cranford, Donegal (River Eske), Shannagh, Tullyconnell, Frosses-Inver, Redcastle, Meendoran, Lough Mourne, Milford and Pettigo.

The project involved initial assessments of the condition and performance of all public water supply sites in Donegal to find out what work was required and following on from that, completion of necessary upgrades to the treatment infrastructure.

Irish Water says that improving water treatment processes will safeguard water supply in these areas, protecting the health of local communities and enabling economic and social development.